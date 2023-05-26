Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .487 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the mound, on May 26 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .219 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks.
- In 59.2% of his games this year (29 of 49), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (20.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (12.2%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has an RBI in 17 of 49 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this season (49.0%), including four games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.176
|AVG
|.242
|.265
|OBP
|.390
|.230
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|12
|12/8
|K/BB
|5/16
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (41.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.88 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 88 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
- The Athletics will send Kaprielian (0-4) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-4 with an 8.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 29-year-old has put together an 8.68 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.
