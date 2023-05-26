Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .487 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the mound, on May 26 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .219 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks.

In 59.2% of his games this year (29 of 49), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (20.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (12.2%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has an RBI in 17 of 49 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 24 times this season (49.0%), including four games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .176 AVG .242 .265 OBP .390 .230 SLG .455 2 XBH 7 1 HR 3 4 RBI 12 12/8 K/BB 5/16 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 24 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings