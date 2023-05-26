Astros vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics will hit the field on Friday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Hunter Brown, who gets the start for the Houston Astros. First pitch will be at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
The Astros are -275 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Athletics (+220). Houston is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.
Astros vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-275
|+220
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-2.5
|+100
|-120
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- The Astros have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 8-1 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Astros have not covered in any of their last three games with a spread.
Discover More About This Game
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have won 19 of the 34 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (55.9%).
- Houston has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.
- The Astros have a 73.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Houston has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 49 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 23 of those games (23-25-1).
- The Astros have not covered a run line this season, going 0-3-0 against the spread.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-11
|14-10
|9-6
|18-15
|19-16
|8-5
