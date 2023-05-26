Player prop betting options for Yordan Alvarez, Esteury Ruiz and others are available in the Houston Astros-Oakland Athletics matchup at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Friday, starting at 9:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has 11 doubles, 12 home runs, 24 walks and 46 RBI (46 total hits).

He has a .297/.403/.600 slash line on the year.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 23 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 22 3-for-4 3 2 5 9 vs. Athletics May. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 vs. Athletics May. 20 1-for-3 1 1 2 4

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 48 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs, 24 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.356/.448 so far this season.

Tucker takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two walks and an RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 56 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run, eight walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen 26 bases.

He's slashing .276/.338/.365 on the season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Mariners May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Mariners May. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros May. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 1

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has seven doubles, 11 home runs, 24 walks and 32 RBI (41 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .268/.374/.529 on the year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 24 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Astros May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

