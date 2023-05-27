On Saturday, Alex Bregman (hitting .308 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman is batting .225 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks.
  • In 60.0% of his 50 games this season, Bregman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (12.0%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 36.0% of his games this season, Bregman has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (10.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.176 AVG .242
.265 OBP .390
.230 SLG .455
2 XBH 7
1 HR 3
4 RBI 12
12/8 K/BB 5/16
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 25
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%)
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (44.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.83).
  • The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Muller will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old southpaw.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.