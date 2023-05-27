Saturday's contest at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the Houston Astros (29-21) squaring off against the Oakland Athletics (10-43) at 4:07 PM (on May 27). Our computer prediction projects a 7-5 victory for the Astros, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (4-4) for the Astros and Kyle Muller for the Athletics.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 7, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 8-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Astros have a record of 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Astros have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 20 (57.1%) of those contests.

Houston has played as favorites of -350 or more once this season and won that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 77.8% chance to win.

Houston ranks 23rd in the majors with 218 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.23).

