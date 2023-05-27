The Houston Astros versus Oakland Athletics game on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Yordan Alvarez and Esteury Ruiz.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 25th in baseball with 45 total home runs.

Houston is slugging .379, the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The Astros' .244 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.

Houston is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (218 total).

The Astros rank 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .315.

Astros hitters strike out eight times per game, the sixth-lowest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Houston's 3.23 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in baseball (1.176).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez (4-4 with a 2.45 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season.

His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty went nine scoreless innings while allowing four hits.

Valdez has eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Valdez is trying to pick up his 10th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Athletics W 2-0 Home Framber Valdez James Kaprielian 5/22/2023 Brewers W 12-2 Away Cristian Javier Corbin Burnes 5/23/2023 Brewers L 6-0 Away J.P. France Colin Rea 5/24/2023 Brewers L 4-0 Away Brandon Bielak Adrian Houser 5/26/2023 Athletics W 5-2 Away Hunter Brown James Kaprielian 5/27/2023 Athletics - Away Framber Valdez Kyle Muller 5/28/2023 Athletics - Away Cristian Javier Luis Medina 5/29/2023 Twins - Home J.P. France Sonny Gray 5/30/2023 Twins - Home Brandon Bielak Joe Ryan 5/31/2023 Twins - Home Hunter Brown Louie Varland 6/1/2023 Angels - Home Framber Valdez Reid Detmers

