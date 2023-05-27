The Oakland Athletics (10-43) will look to Seth Brown, riding a two-game homer streak, against the Houston Astros (29-21) at 4:07 PM ET on Saturday, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (4-4) versus the Athletics and Kyle Muller.

Astros vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (4-4, 2.45 ERA) vs Muller - OAK (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros will hand the ball to Valdez (4-4) for his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed four hits in nine scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with a 2.45 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .230.

He has eight quality starts in 10 chances this season.

In 10 starts this season, Valdez has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 6.6 innings per appearance.

Framber Valdez vs. Athletics

The Athletics have scored 185 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They are batting .221 for the campaign with 55 home runs, 19th in the league.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Athletics in one game, and they have gone 4-for-29 with a double over nine innings.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Muller

Muller takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Athletics.

It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old left-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.

