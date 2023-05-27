Saturday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (31-20) against the Philadelphia Phillies (24-27) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 4:10 PM on May 27.

The probable starters are Charlie Morton (5-4) for the Braves and Zack Wheeler (3-4) for the Phillies.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Phillies 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 4-4.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Braves covered the spread.

The Braves have won 26, or 61.9%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has entered 32 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 22-10 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored 263 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).

Phillies Performance Insights

The Phillies have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Phillies' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (two of those contests had spread set by sportsbooks).

The Phillies have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (35.3%) in those games.

Philadelphia has a mark of 4-6 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Phillies have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Philadelphia scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (221 total, 4.3 per game).

The Phillies have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.65) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 22 Dodgers L 8-6 Charlie Morton vs Gavin Stone May 23 Dodgers L 8-1 Spencer Strider vs Bobby Miller May 24 Dodgers W 4-3 Bryce Elder vs Tony Gonsolin May 25 Phillies W 8-5 Dylan Dodd vs Aaron Nola May 26 Phillies L 6-4 Jared Shuster vs Taijuan Walker May 27 Phillies - Charlie Morton vs Zack Wheeler May 28 Phillies - Spencer Strider vs Dylan Covey May 29 @ Athletics - Bryce Elder vs Paul Blackburn May 30 @ Athletics - TBA vs JP Sears May 31 @ Athletics - Jared Shuster vs James Kaprielian June 2 @ Diamondbacks - Charlie Morton vs Merrill Kelly

Phillies Schedule