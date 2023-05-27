The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.341 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks while hitting .242.

In 62.5% of his 48 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in six games this season (12.5%), homering in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Pena has driven home a run in 16 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored a run in 22 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .205 AVG .288 .275 OBP .316 .425 SLG .438 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 8 16/3 K/BB 22/3 5 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 23 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (34.8%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (30.4%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings