Joe Pavelski will be in action Saturday when his Dallas Stars meet the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena. Does a wager on Pavelski intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Joe Pavelski vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

Pavelski's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:43 per game on the ice, is +42.

In Pavelski's 82 games played this season he's scored in 25 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Pavelski has a point in 49 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 20 times.

Pavelski has an assist in 38 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Pavelski goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Pavelski having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are allowing 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 10 77 Points 7 28 Goals 3 49 Assists 4

