On Saturday, Jose Altuve (coming off going 2-for-5 with a double) and the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Jose Altuve At The Plate (2022)

Altuve hit .298 with 39 doubles, 28 home runs and 66 walks.

Among qualifying batters last season, he ranked 11th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked seventh and he was sixth in slugging.

Altuve got a hit in 103 of 154 games last season, with multiple hits in 47 of those games.

He homered in 17.5% of his games last season (154 in all), going deep in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.

Altuve picked up an RBI in 41 games last year out 154 (26.6%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (7.8%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

In 52.6% of his games last season (81 of 154), he scored at least one run, and in 25 (16.2%) he scored two or more runs.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 71 GP 69 .325 AVG .271 .402 OBP .370 .562 SLG .500 37 XBH 30 13 HR 15 25 RBI 32 40/33 K/BB 47/33 6 SB 12 Home Away 78 GP 76 53 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (65.8%) 24 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (30.3%) 42 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 39 (51.3%) 12 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (19.7%) 18 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (30.3%)

