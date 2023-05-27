Max Domi and the Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Domi? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Max Domi vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Domi Season Stats Insights

Domi has averaged 17:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -15).

In Domi's 80 games played this season he's scored in 17 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 39 of 80 games this season, Domi has registered a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

Domi has an assist in 30 of 80 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Domi goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Domi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Domi Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 80 Games 10 56 Points 4 20 Goals 0 36 Assists 4

