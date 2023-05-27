The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez and his .688 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez leads Houston with 46 hits and an OBP of .405 this season.

He ranks 21st in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.

Alvarez has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 44), and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 52.3% of his games this year (23 of 44), with more than one RBI 13 times (29.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 59.1% of his games this season (26 of 44), with two or more runs three times (6.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .283 AVG .283 .389 OBP .387 .500 SLG .623 7 XBH 8 3 HR 5 15 RBI 19 19/9 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 21 19 (82.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%) 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (61.9%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (33.3%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (61.9%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings