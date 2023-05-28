Astros vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 28
Sunday's game features the Houston Astros (30-21) and the Oakland Athletics (10-44) clashing at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (on May 28) at 4:07 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Astros.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (5-1) to the mound, while Luis Medina (0-3) will take the ball for the Athletics.
Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Astros 6, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Athletics Player Props
Astros Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 8-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Astros are 2-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Astros have been favored 36 times and won 21, or 58.3%, of those games.
- Houston is 6-2 this season when entering a game favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 224 (4.4 per game).
- The Astros have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.22).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 22
|@ Brewers
|W 12-2
|Cristian Javier vs Corbin Burnes
|May 23
|@ Brewers
|L 6-0
|J.P. France vs Colin Rea
|May 24
|@ Brewers
|L 4-0
|Brandon Bielak vs Adrian Houser
|May 26
|@ Athletics
|W 5-2
|Hunter Brown vs James Kaprielian
|May 27
|@ Athletics
|W 6-3
|Framber Valdez vs Austin Pruitt
|May 28
|@ Athletics
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Luis Medina
|May 29
|Twins
|-
|J.P. France vs Sonny Gray
|May 30
|Twins
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Joe Ryan
|May 31
|Twins
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Louie Varland
|June 1
|Angels
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Reid Detmers
|June 2
|Angels
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Patrick Sandoval
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.