Luis Medina will be on the mound for the Oakland Athletics when they take on Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 25th in MLB action with 46 total home runs.

Houston has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.380).

The Astros rank 16th in MLB with a .244 batting average.

Houston is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (224 total).

The Astros rank 20th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.

Astros batters strike out eight times per game, the sixth-lowest average in baseball.

The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

Houston has the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.22).

The Astros have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.174).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.07 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Monday, the righty went six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Javier is trying to continue a fourth-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Javier will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 11th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Brewers W 12-2 Away Cristian Javier Corbin Burnes 5/23/2023 Brewers L 6-0 Away J.P. France Colin Rea 5/24/2023 Brewers L 4-0 Away Brandon Bielak Adrian Houser 5/26/2023 Athletics W 5-2 Away Hunter Brown James Kaprielian 5/27/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away Framber Valdez Austin Pruitt 5/28/2023 Athletics - Away Cristian Javier Luis Medina 5/29/2023 Twins - Home J.P. France Sonny Gray 5/30/2023 Twins - Home Brandon Bielak Joe Ryan 5/31/2023 Twins - Home Hunter Brown Louie Varland 6/1/2023 Angels - Home Framber Valdez Reid Detmers 6/2/2023 Angels - Home Cristian Javier Patrick Sandoval

