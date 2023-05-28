The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers and his .455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks while batting .256.

Meyers has picked up a hit in 62.2% of his 37 games this season, with at least two hits in 24.3% of those games.

Looking at the 37 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (8.1%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Meyers has driven home a run in nine games this season (24.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 14 games this season (37.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 .200 AVG .304 .273 OBP .347 .340 SLG .413 3 XBH 5 2 HR 0 6 RBI 5 18/5 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 19 GP 18 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings