Astros vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Monday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (31-21) matching up with the Minnesota Twins (27-26) at 4:10 PM ET (on May 29). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The probable starters are J.P. France (1-1) for the Astros and Sonny Gray (4-0) for the Twins.
Astros vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Astros vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won eight of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- Over their last 10 games, the Astros are 3-3-0 against the spread.
- The Astros have been favorites in 37 games this season and won 22 (59.5%) of those contests.
- This season Houston has won 20 of its 34 games, or 58.8%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston ranks 20th in the majors with 234 total runs scored this season.
- The Astros' 3.18 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 23
|@ Brewers
|L 6-0
|J.P. France vs Colin Rea
|May 24
|@ Brewers
|L 4-0
|Brandon Bielak vs Adrian Houser
|May 26
|@ Athletics
|W 5-2
|Hunter Brown vs James Kaprielian
|May 27
|@ Athletics
|W 6-3
|Framber Valdez vs Austin Pruitt
|May 28
|@ Athletics
|W 10-1
|Cristian Javier vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 29
|Twins
|-
|J.P. France vs Sonny Gray
|May 30
|Twins
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Joe Ryan
|May 31
|Twins
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Louie Varland
|June 1
|Angels
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Reid Detmers
|June 2
|Angels
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Shohei Ohtani
|June 3
|Angels
|-
|J.P. France vs Patrick Sandoval
