Monday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (31-21) matching up with the Minnesota Twins (27-26) at 4:10 PM ET (on May 29). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are J.P. France (1-1) for the Astros and Sonny Gray (4-0) for the Twins.

Astros vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

MLB Network

Astros vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won eight of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Over their last 10 games, the Astros are 3-3-0 against the spread.

The Astros have been favorites in 37 games this season and won 22 (59.5%) of those contests.

This season Houston has won 20 of its 34 games, or 58.8%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston ranks 20th in the majors with 234 total runs scored this season.

The Astros' 3.18 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule