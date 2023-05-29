Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers and his .545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Athletics.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is batting .256 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 walks.
- Meyers has recorded a hit in 24 of 38 games this season (63.2%), including nine multi-hit games (23.7%).
- Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (10.5%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.3% of his games this season, Meyers has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (13.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 of 38 games (39.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|.200
|AVG
|.304
|.273
|OBP
|.347
|.340
|SLG
|.413
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|18/5
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|19
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (26.3%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (31.6%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 50 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Gray (4-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (1.82), 36th in WHIP (1.196), and eighth in K/9 (10.9).
