Jayson Tatum NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 29
Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics teammates take on the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Monday.
Below we will dive into Tatum's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.
Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|31.5
|30.1
|29.3
|Rebounds
|10.5
|8.8
|11.1
|Assists
|5.5
|4.6
|5.6
|PRA
|47.5
|43.5
|46
|PR
|41.5
|38.9
|40.4
|3PM
|2.5
|3.2
|2.4
Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, Jayson Tatum has made 9.8 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 21.0% of his team's total makes.
- This season, he's accounted for 18.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.2 per game.
- Tatum's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- Giving up 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the NBA defensively.
- On the glass, the Heat are ranked sixth in the league, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.
- The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.6 assists per game.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have given up 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the league.
Jayson Tatum vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/27/2023
|44
|31
|12
|5
|0
|2
|1
|5/25/2023
|41
|21
|8
|11
|1
|0
|2
|5/23/2023
|42
|33
|11
|7
|4
|2
|1
|5/21/2023
|33
|14
|10
|2
|1
|0
|2
|5/19/2023
|42
|34
|13
|8
|3
|0
|0
|5/17/2023
|41
|30
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1/24/2023
|40
|31
|14
|7
|2
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|41
|14
|12
|3
|0
|0
|0
|11/30/2022
|39
|49
|11
|3
|8
|0
|2
|10/21/2022
|37
|29
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
