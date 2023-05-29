Joe Pavelski will be on the ice Monday when his Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center. If you're considering a wager on Pavelski against the Golden Knights, we have plenty of info to help.

Joe Pavelski vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

  • In 82 games this season, Pavelski has averaged 17:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +42.
  • In 25 of 82 games this year Pavelski has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
  • Pavelski has a point in 49 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 20 of them.
  • Pavelski has an assist in 38 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.
  • The implied probability that Pavelski hits the over on his points prop total is 61.4%, based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Golden Knights

  • The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.
  • The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas
82 Games 11
77 Points 8
28 Goals 3
49 Assists 5

