Tyler Seguin will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights play on Monday at American Airlines Center in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Seguin in the Stars-Golden Knights game? Use our stats and information below.

Tyler Seguin vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin's plus-minus this season, in 16:37 per game on the ice, is +3.

In 18 of 76 games this season, Seguin has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Seguin has a point in 38 games this year (out of 76), including multiple points nine times.

Seguin has an assist in 25 of 76 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 50% that Seguin hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 76 Games 11 50 Points 2 21 Goals 2 29 Assists 0

