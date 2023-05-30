Astros vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 30
Tuesday's game between the Houston Astros (31-22) and the Minnesota Twins (28-26) at Minute Maid Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Astros securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on May 30.
The Twins will give the ball to Joe Ryan (7-1, 2.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Brandon Bielak (1-2, 3.55 ERA).
Astros vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Astros vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 4, Twins 3.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Twins vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Astros Player Props
|Twins vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Astros
|Twins vs Astros Odds
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- When it comes to the over/under, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Astros have put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in seven of those games).
- The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those games.
- Houston has a win-loss record of 6-4 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The Astros have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Houston scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (239 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Astros have the first-best ERA (3.23) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 24
|@ Brewers
|L 4-0
|Brandon Bielak vs Adrian Houser
|May 26
|@ Athletics
|W 5-2
|Hunter Brown vs James Kaprielian
|May 27
|@ Athletics
|W 6-3
|Framber Valdez vs Austin Pruitt
|May 28
|@ Athletics
|W 10-1
|Cristian Javier vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 29
|Twins
|L 7-5
|J.P. France vs Sonny Gray
|May 30
|Twins
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Joe Ryan
|May 31
|Twins
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Louie Varland
|June 1
|Angels
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Reid Detmers
|June 2
|Angels
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Shohei Ohtani
|June 3
|Angels
|-
|J.P. France vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 4
|Angels
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Griffin Canning
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.