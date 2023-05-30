Tuesday's game between the Houston Astros (31-22) and the Minnesota Twins (28-26) at Minute Maid Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Astros securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on May 30.

The Twins will give the ball to Joe Ryan (7-1, 2.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Brandon Bielak (1-2, 3.55 ERA).

Astros vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 4, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the over/under, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The Astros have put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in seven of those games).

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those games.

Houston has a win-loss record of 6-4 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Houston scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (239 total, 4.5 per game).

The Astros have the first-best ERA (3.23) in the majors this season.

Astros Schedule