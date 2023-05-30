The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (hitting .194 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI), battle starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Explore More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has six doubles, three home runs and nine walks while batting .215.

McCormick has picked up a hit in 52.2% of his 23 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.7% of them.

In 13.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

McCormick has driven home a run in seven games this season (30.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In seven of 23 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 .286 AVG .233 .474 OBP .281 .571 SLG .400 2 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 6 3/4 K/BB 10/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 10 GP 13 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

