The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Joe Ryan TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is batting .248 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 walks.

In 61.5% of his 39 games this season, Meyers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

In 10.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Meyers has driven in a run in 10 games this year (25.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 of 39 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 .200 AVG .304 .273 OBP .347 .340 SLG .413 3 XBH 5 2 HR 0 6 RBI 5 18/5 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 20 GP 19 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

