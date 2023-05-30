Jose Altuve -- 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on May 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Twins.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve has three doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .355.

Altuve will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .409 with two homers during his last games.

Altuve has had a hit in seven of eight games this season (87.5%), including multiple hits three times (37.5%).

He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this season, and in 5.6% of his plate appearances.

Altuve has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five of eight games (62.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (75.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

