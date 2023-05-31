Wednesday's game features the Houston Astros (32-22) and the Minnesota Twins (28-27) clashing at Minute Maid Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 31.

The probable pitchers are Hunter Brown (5-1) for the Astros and Louie Varland (2-1) for the Twins.

Astros vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 4, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 6-2.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Astros are 4-4-0 against the spread.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 22, or 57.9%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 12-4 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 64.9% chance to win.

Houston ranks 20th in the majors with 244 total runs scored this season.

The Astros' 3.19 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule