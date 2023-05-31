The Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins take the field on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET. Yordan Alvarez and Willi Castro have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Twins have +150 odds to win. Houston (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. The over/under for the contest is listed at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -185 +150 8 -120 +100 -1.5 +110 -135

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 6-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have four wins against the spread in their last eight chances.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 22 of the 38 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (57.9%).

Houston has gone 12-4 (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Astros a 64.9% chance to win.

Houston has played in 54 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-27-1).

The Astros are 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-12 17-10 11-7 20-15 22-17 9-5

