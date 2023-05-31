Yordan Alvarez and Byron Buxton will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros play the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average one home run per game to rank 21st in MLB play with 56 total home runs.

Houston ranks 21st in baseball with a .391 slugging percentage.

The Astros' .244 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.

Houston ranks 20th in runs scored with 244 (4.5 per game).

The Astros rank 21st in MLB with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in MLB.

Houston's pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has a 3.19 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.191).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Brown (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.28 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Brown is trying to record his third straight quality start in this game.

Brown will look to prolong a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Athletics W 5-2 Away Hunter Brown James Kaprielian 5/27/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away Framber Valdez Austin Pruitt 5/28/2023 Athletics W 10-1 Away Cristian Javier Ken Waldichuk 5/29/2023 Twins L 7-5 Home J.P. France Sonny Gray 5/30/2023 Twins W 5-1 Home Brandon Bielak Joe Ryan 5/31/2023 Twins - Home Hunter Brown Louie Varland 6/1/2023 Angels - Home Framber Valdez Reid Detmers 6/2/2023 Angels - Home Cristian Javier Shohei Ohtani 6/3/2023 Angels - Home J.P. France Patrick Sandoval 6/4/2023 Angels - Home Brandon Bielak Griffin Canning 6/5/2023 Blue Jays - Away Hunter Brown Alek Manoah

