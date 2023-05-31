Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Twins on May 31, 2023
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros host the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Yordan Alvarez, Byron Buxton and others in this contest.
Astros vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Alvarez Stats
- Alvarez has 49 hits with 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 27 walks and 48 RBI.
- He has a .283/.394/.590 slash line on the season.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Twins
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|at Athletics
|May. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 26
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 28 walks and 29 RBI (50 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He has a .240/.335/.385 slash line so far this season.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .310 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|May. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 27
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has 40 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .221/.324/.448 on the season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|May. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has recorded 39 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.
- He has a slash line of .211/.303/.378 so far this year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Astros
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Astros
|May. 29
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
