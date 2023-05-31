After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Louie Varland) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Twins Starter: Louie Varland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

  • Altuve is hitting .324 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • In 77.8% of his nine games this season, Altuve has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In nine games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Altuve has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In five games this season (55.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (75.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9 to lead MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.46 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender 53 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • Varland makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.24 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.24, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .259 batting average against him.
