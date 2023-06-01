On Thursday, Alex Bregman (.452 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Twins.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has an OPS of .724, fueled by an OBP of .337 and a team-best slugging percentage of .387 this season.

Bregman is batting .429 with one homer during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Bregman has gotten a hit in 35 of 55 games this season (63.6%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (25.5%).

Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (12.7%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has an RBI in 20 of 55 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 49.1% of his games this season (27 of 55), with two or more runs five times (9.1%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .176 AVG .242 .265 OBP .390 .230 SLG .455 2 XBH 7 1 HR 3 4 RBI 12 12/8 K/BB 5/16 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 27 17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (66.7%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (44.4%)

Angels Pitching Rankings