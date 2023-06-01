Yordan Alvarez's Houston Astros (32-23) and Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Angels (30-27) will clash in the series opener on Thursday, June 1 at Minute Maid Park. The matchup will start at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +145. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Astros vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (5-4, 2.38 ERA) vs Reid Detmers - LAA (0-4, 4.93 ERA)

Astros vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 39 times this season and won 22, or 56.4%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 13-6 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (68.4% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 5-3 across the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Angels have come away with 12 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Angels have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.

The Angels have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) José Abreu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+140) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL West -140 - 1st

