Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .618 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on June 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .248 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

In 62.5% of his games this year (25 of 40), Meyers has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (22.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 11 games this season (27.5%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 16 of 40 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 .200 AVG .304 .273 OBP .347 .340 SLG .413 3 XBH 5 2 HR 0 6 RBI 5 18/5 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 19 12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

