The Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena, who went 2-for-3 last time in action, battle Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Twins.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has an OPS of .746, fueled by an OBP of .307 and a team-best slugging percentage of .440 this season.

Pena has picked up a hit in 34 of 53 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

In 15.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Pena has picked up an RBI in 34.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 25 of 53 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .205 AVG .288 .275 OBP .316 .425 SLG .438 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 8 16/3 K/BB 22/3 5 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 25 17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%) 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings