After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Reid Detmers) at 8:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve has three doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .324.

Altuve has picked up a hit in seven of nine games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has hit a long ball in two of nine games played this season, and in 5% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Altuve has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of nine games (55.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (75.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

