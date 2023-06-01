The New Orleans Saints' 7-10 record last season wasn't good enough for a spot in the playoffs. In 2023, their over/under sits at 9.5 wins.

Saints: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 9.5 +105 -125 48.8%

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.

Last season, six Saints games hit the over.

New Orleans ranked 19th in total offense this year (333.8 yards per game), but it played really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 333.8 yards allowed per game.

The Saints put up a 4-5 record at home and were 3-5 on the road last season.

New Orleans posted a 4-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-8 record as underdogs.

In the NFC South the Saints won just two games (2-4), and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr recorded 3,522 passing yards (234.8 per game) with a 60.8% completion percentage last year, while throwing for 24 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.

Jamaal Williams took 262 attempts for 1,066 rushing yards a season ago (62.7 per game) and scored 17 touchdowns.

Chris Olave grabbed 72 passes for 1,042 yards last season with four touchdowns. He was targeted 119 times, and averaged 69.5 receiving yards.

Cameron Jordan put together a strong body of work a year ago, registering 8.5 sacks, 13.0 TFL and 66 tackles.

Tyrann Mathieu picked off three passes while adding 91 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended a season ago.

New Orleans 2023 Strength of Schedule

The Saints are facing the second-easiest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last season).

New Orleans will suit up for four games in 2023 against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (one of those teams won 12 or more games and four of them picked up five or fewer wins).

The Saints have five teams who made the playoffs last year on their schedule in 2023, and will play two games against teams favored to make the playoffs this year.

Saints Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: -180

-180 Odds to Win the NFC South: +115

+115 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

