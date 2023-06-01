The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.219 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez leads Houston with 49 hits and an OBP of .392 this season.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is fourth in slugging.

In 73.5% of his games this year (36 of 49), Alvarez has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (20.4%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (24.5%), and in 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 49.0% of his games this season (24 of 49), with two or more RBI 14 times (28.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season (61.2%), including four multi-run games (8.2%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .283 AVG .283 .389 OBP .387 .500 SLG .623 7 XBH 8 3 HR 5 15 RBI 19 19/9 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 23 20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (26.1%) 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (65.2%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (34.8%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (60.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings