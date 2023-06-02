Astros vs. Angels: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros hit the field against Gio Urshela and the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at Minute Maid Park.
The Astros are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Angels have +110 odds to win. An 8-run total has been set for this game.
Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Astros vs. Angels Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-135
|+110
|8
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Astros have five wins against the spread in their last eight chances.
Explore More About This Game
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have compiled a 23-17 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.5% of those games).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Houston has a 20-13 record (winning 60.6% of its games).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Astros have an implied win probability of 57.4%.
- Houston has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 27 times this season for a 27-28-1 record against the over/under.
- The Astros have put together a 5-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|16-13
|17-10
|11-7
|21-16
|22-18
|10-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.