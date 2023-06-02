Yordan Alvarez will lead the charge for the Houston Astros (33-23) on Friday, June 2, when they clash with Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (30-28) at Minute Maid Park at 8:10 PM ET.

The Angels are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Astros (-135). The game's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (5-4, 2.38 ERA) vs Ohtani - LAA (5-1, 2.91 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Astros and Angels game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Astros (-135) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $17.41 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Alex Bregman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 23 out of the 40 games, or 57.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have a 20-13 record (winning 60.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Astros went 5-3 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Angels have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (50%) in those games.

The Angels have a mark of 9-9 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-167) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+175) Jacob Meyers 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+290) Martín Maldonado 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+400) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Astros, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL West -140 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.