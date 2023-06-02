You can see player prop bet odds for Yordan Alvarez, Shohei Ohtani and others on the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels before their matchup at 8:10 PM ET on Friday at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Valdez Stats

Framber Valdez (5-4) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 12th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 2.38 ERA ranks fifth, 1.042 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 26th.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics May. 27 6.0 4 1 1 5 3 vs. Athletics May. 21 9.0 4 0 0 7 0 vs. Cubs May. 15 4.0 7 4 4 8 2 at Angels May. 9 8.0 3 1 1 12 0 vs. Giants May. 3 6.0 5 2 2 8 2

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 29 walks and 48 RBI (49 total hits).

He has a slash line of .274/.389/.570 on the season.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Angels Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Twins May. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 28 2-for-5 2 2 2 8

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 29 walks and 31 RBI (53 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashing .247/.340/.386 on the season.

Bregman heads into this matchup looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .366 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and nine RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Twins May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 30 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Twins May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has put up 58 hits with eight doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .267/.342/.530 so far this year.

Ohtani has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with three home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox May. 31 2-for-3 3 2 4 8 0 at White Sox May. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox May. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 11 doubles, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 31 RBI (57 total hits).

He's slashed .274/.369/.514 so far this season.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Astros Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 31 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 at White Sox May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 29 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Marlins May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

