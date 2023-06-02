On Friday, Chas McCormick (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Minute Maid Park

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is hitting .209 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

McCormick has gotten a hit in 13 of 25 games this season (52.0%), with more than one hit on five occasions (20.0%).

In four games this season, he has homered (16.0%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

McCormick has an RBI in eight of 25 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In eight of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 .286 AVG .233 .474 OBP .281 .571 SLG .400 2 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 6 3/4 K/BB 10/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 12 GP 13 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Angels Pitching Rankings