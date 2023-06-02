Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .241 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

In 61.0% of his games this year (25 of 41), Meyers has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (22.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.

In 26.8% of his games this year, Meyers has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (12.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 16 of 41 games (39.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 .200 AVG .304 .273 OBP .347 .340 SLG .413 3 XBH 5 2 HR 0 6 RBI 5 18/5 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 19 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

Angels Pitching Rankings