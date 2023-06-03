After going 3-for-4 in his last game, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Patrick Sandoval) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Angels.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is hitting .233 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

McCormick has picked up a hit in 14 of 26 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

In 15.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

McCormick has picked up an RBI in 30.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run nine times this season (34.6%), including one multi-run game.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 .286 AVG .233 .474 OBP .281 .571 SLG .400 2 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 6 3/4 K/BB 10/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 13 GP 13 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Angels Pitching Rankings