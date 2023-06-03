Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jeremy Pena (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .252 with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 12 walks.
- Pena will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .313 during his last games.
- In 36 of 55 games this season (65.5%) Pena has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
- He has gone deep in 14.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 55), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has driven in a run in 18 games this season (32.7%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 26 of 55 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.205
|AVG
|.288
|.275
|OBP
|.316
|.425
|SLG
|.438
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|16/3
|K/BB
|22/3
|5
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|19 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (68.0%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (36.0%)
|16 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (40.0%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Angels will send Sandoval (3-4) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.42 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 3.42 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .231 to his opponents.
