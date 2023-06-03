On Saturday, Jeremy Pena (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .252 with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 12 walks.

Pena will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .313 during his last games.

In 36 of 55 games this season (65.5%) Pena has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (27.3%).

He has gone deep in 14.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 55), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has driven in a run in 18 games this season (32.7%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 26 of 55 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .205 AVG .288 .275 OBP .316 .425 SLG .438 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 8 16/3 K/BB 22/3 5 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 25 19 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%) 16 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

