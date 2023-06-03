The Minnesota Twins host the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jose Ramirez and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Gray Stats

The Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-0) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Gray has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 33-year-old's 1.94 ERA ranks second, 1.193 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 17th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros May. 29 6.0 4 3 2 3 3 vs. Giants May. 23 5.0 6 2 2 6 2 at Dodgers May. 17 4.0 5 2 2 4 3 vs. Cubs May. 12 5.1 4 1 1 9 1 at Guardians May. 6 5.0 4 3 3 6 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Sonny Gray's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 39 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 25 walks and 24 RBI.

He has a slash line of .207/.299/.372 so far this season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Astros May. 29 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 57 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 24 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.340/.452 on the season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Orioles May. 31 3-for-6 2 0 1 5 0 at Orioles May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has put up 59 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, a home run and 29 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashed .261/.341/.345 so far this year.

Kwan enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .280 with two doubles and an RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jun. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 31 3-for-6 3 0 0 3 1 at Orioles May. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 29 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.