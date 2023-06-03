Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .481 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Angels Player Props
|Astros vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs Angels
|Astros vs Angels Odds
|Astros vs Angels Prediction
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .231 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- In 52.2% of his games this year (12 of 23), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 23 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Diaz has had an RBI in six games this year.
- He has scored a run in 10 of 23 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|.231
|AVG
|.214
|.313
|OBP
|.226
|.308
|SLG
|.286
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|2
|3/1
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|14
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sandoval (3-4) takes the mound for the Angels in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.42 ERA in 55 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.42, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .231 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.