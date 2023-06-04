Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels head into a matchup with Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB action with 62 total home runs.

Houston ranks 18th in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage.

The Astros rank 15th in the majors with a .248 batting average.

Houston ranks 14th in runs scored with 266 (4.6 per game).

The Astros' .319 on-base percentage ranks 18th in MLB.

The Astros strike out eight times per game to rank seventh in MLB.

The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff leads MLB.

Houston's 3.26 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.220).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

J.P. France makes the start for the Astros, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.00 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

France is trying to secure his second quality start of the year.

France will try to build upon a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance).

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Twins W 5-1 Home Brandon Bielak Joe Ryan 5/31/2023 Twins L 8-2 Home Hunter Brown Louie Varland 6/1/2023 Angels W 5-2 Home Ronel Blanco Reid Detmers 6/2/2023 Angels W 6-2 Home Framber Valdez - 6/3/2023 Angels W 9-6 Home Cristian Javier Patrick Sandoval 6/4/2023 Angels - Home J.P. France Griffin Canning 6/5/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brandon Bielak Alek Manoah 6/6/2023 Blue Jays - Away Hunter Brown Kevin Gausman 6/7/2023 Blue Jays - Away Ronel Blanco Chris Bassitt 6/8/2023 Blue Jays - Away Framber Valdez José Berríos 6/9/2023 Guardians - Away Cristian Javier Logan Allen

