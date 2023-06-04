Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
On Sunday, Chas McCormick (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Angels.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has seven doubles, five home runs and nine walks while batting .242.
- McCormick has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this season (15 of 27), with multiple hits seven times (25.9%).
- In 18.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- McCormick has an RBI in nine of 27 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|.286
|AVG
|.233
|.474
|OBP
|.281
|.571
|SLG
|.400
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|3/4
|K/BB
|10/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning makes the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.89 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.89, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .253 against him.
