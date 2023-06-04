On Sunday, Chas McCormick (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Angels.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has seven doubles, five home runs and nine walks while batting .242.

McCormick has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this season (15 of 27), with multiple hits seven times (25.9%).

In 18.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

McCormick has an RBI in nine of 27 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 .286 AVG .233 .474 OBP .281 .571 SLG .400 2 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 6 3/4 K/BB 10/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 13 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Angels Pitching Rankings