Sunday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-24) and the New York Yankees (35-25) matching up at Dodger Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-2 victory for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on June 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (2-0) to the mound, while Domingo German (3-3) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Dodgers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Dodgers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 4, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 47 times and won 30, or 63.8%, of those games.

Los Angeles has entered 19 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 10-9 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 330.

The Dodgers' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, New York and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.

The Yankees' ATS record is 5-5-0 over their previous 10 contests.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (42.1%) in those games.

New York has a win-loss record of 2-3 when favored by +135 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

New York is the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (283 total).

The Yankees have the fifth-best ERA (3.71) in the majors this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 29 Nationals W 6-1 Bobby Miller vs Trevor Williams May 30 Nationals W 9-3 Tony Gonsolin vs Jake Irvin May 31 Nationals L 10-6 Noah Syndergaard vs Patrick Corbin June 2 Yankees W 8-4 Clayton Kershaw vs Luis Severino June 3 Yankees L 6-3 Michael Grove vs Gerrit Cole June 4 Yankees - Bobby Miller vs Domingo Germán June 6 @ Reds - Tony Gonsolin vs Luke Weaver June 7 @ Reds - Noah Syndergaard vs Brandon Williamson June 8 @ Reds - Clayton Kershaw vs Graham Ashcraft June 9 @ Phillies - TBA vs TBA June 10 @ Phillies - Bobby Miller vs Ranger Suárez

Yankees Schedule