Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.391) and total hits (52) this season.
- He ranks 42nd in batting average, 14th in on base percentage, and third in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Alvarez has picked up a hit in 38 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 13 of them (25.0%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this season (26 of 52), with more than one RBI 15 times (28.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 61.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.6%.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.283
|AVG
|.283
|.389
|OBP
|.387
|.500
|SLG
|.623
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|19
|19/9
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|23
|22 (75.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (69.6%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (26.1%)
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (65.2%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (34.8%)
|12 (41.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (60.9%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.40 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning makes the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.89 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.89 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .253 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.